Letter to the Editor: Apologizing for America

The amount of anger toward America by our current president is stunning.

Everywhere he goes, he apologizes for our country. Most recently, he apologized to the United Nations Human Rights Council for "profiling and excessive use of force by law enforcement" (Ferguson).

Never mind that officer Darren Wilson was acquitted by the Grand Jury and the Department of Justice.

Who is on this anti-American, anti-Semitic council? Countries with the worst human rights records worldwide — Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, etc.

Why would our president subject us to this farcical human rights council? It is akin to the fox guarding the chicken coup with our president allowing it to happen.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria