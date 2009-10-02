Letter to the Editor: Architectural Foundation Recommends ‘No’ Vote on Measure B

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara has within our mission “the goal of enhancing our community’s awareness and appreciation of architecture and the built environment. ... The foundation seeks to promote quality in design and preservation, and to foster an understanding of excellence in the urban environment.”

Therefore, we have decided to oppose the Measure B ballot initiative.

The planning of Santa Barbara is an important and serious undertaking, one with many important factors, including density, height, sidewalk widths, setbacks, arcades, courtyards, paseos, variable facade heights and other important architectural features that make for a vibrant, livable and beautiful city.

In considering the future vision for our city, we believe these issues should be discussed, studied, prioritized and analyzed in the ongoing General Plan update process. We believe that passage of Measure B would preclude and eliminate this essential process.

The Architectural Foundation recommends a “no” vote on Measure B.

Mark Wienke, president

Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara