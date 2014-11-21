Letter to the Editor: Obama at War with Americans

Our dictatorial, deceitful president is at war with Americans. He has targeted the military, law enforcement, tea partiers, conservatives, small business and anyone who disagrees with him.

On Thursday, he threw down the gauntlet, once again running roughshod over the Constitution, Congress and Americans by issuing, by decree, the most sweeping amnesty immigration actions in American history. Never mind that the majority of Americans rejected his policies in the November elections and that 48 percent oppose him acting without Congress on immigration. His actions are a slap in the face to legal immigrants and hardworking Americans.

Sadly, President Obama is doing just what he promised in 2008, transforming America. We now live in a lawless, post-constitutional nation with a radical president at the helm.

Is there anyone out there courageous enough to protect Americans by stopping this tyranny? Will Republicans use the power of the purse and others means to stop this insanity? Or will they whimp out?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria