Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Ban the Boom and Vote Yes on Measure P

By Jim Taylor | October 16, 2014 | 2:09 p.m.

This may only resonate for those of a certain age, but when you come right down to it, Measure P might rightly adopt the slogan, "Ban the Boom."

Measure P is Santa Barbara County's last best chance to prevent an oil industry boom unlike anything we have ever seen in this region, which would explain why Big Oil is funding the opposition campaign to the tune of $5 million.

Today, there are around 1,200 operating wells in the county. Based on their statements in the business press, two companies alone are planning on nearly 10,000 more.

All of the thousands of new wells they hope to drill would use one or more of the high-intensity techniques that Measure P prohibits: hydraulic fracturing, steam injection and acidization. What these all have in common is extravagant water consumption, polluted wastewater, high pressure injection, air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and hazard to our water supplies from the inherent risk of spills and accidents.

Don't let Santa Barbara County be bought by Big Oil. Keep our production of oil, oil jobs and oil property tax revenues at the modest level they currently represent.

Measure P made the ballot because the people of Santa Barbara County don't want hazardous chemicals injected into the ground below our feet. We don't want toxic vapors wafting over our vegetables and school yards. We don't want our groundwater supplies put in jeopardy, especially in a time of extreme drought. And, finally, we don't want our beautiful Santa Barbara County to look like the oil fields of North Dakota.

Ban the Boom, and vote yes on P!

Jim Taylor
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 