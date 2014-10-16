Letter to the Editor: Ban the Boom and Vote Yes on Measure P

This may only resonate for those of a certain age, but when you come right down to it, Measure P might rightly adopt the slogan, "Ban the Boom."

Measure P is Santa Barbara County's last best chance to prevent an oil industry boom unlike anything we have ever seen in this region, which would explain why Big Oil is funding the opposition campaign to the tune of $5 million.

Today, there are around 1,200 operating wells in the county. Based on their statements in the business press, two companies alone are planning on nearly 10,000 more.

All of the thousands of new wells they hope to drill would use one or more of the high-intensity techniques that Measure P prohibits: hydraulic fracturing, steam injection and acidization. What these all have in common is extravagant water consumption, polluted wastewater, high pressure injection, air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and hazard to our water supplies from the inherent risk of spills and accidents.

Don't let Santa Barbara County be bought by Big Oil. Keep our production of oil, oil jobs and oil property tax revenues at the modest level they currently represent.

Measure P made the ballot because the people of Santa Barbara County don't want hazardous chemicals injected into the ground below our feet. We don't want toxic vapors wafting over our vegetables and school yards. We don't want our groundwater supplies put in jeopardy, especially in a time of extreme drought. And, finally, we don't want our beautiful Santa Barbara County to look like the oil fields of North Dakota.

Ban the Boom, and vote yes on P!

Jim Taylor

Carpinteria