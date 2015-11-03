Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Letter to the Editor: Dire Consequences of Obama’s Prison Inmate Release Plan

By Diana Thorn | November 3, 2015 | 7:20 a.m.

Once again, Americans are being put in more danger. This time, President Barack Obama, with the help of Congress, has pushed to reduce the prison population and ultimately release 46,000 federal prisoners early.

Recently, the first wave of 6,000 were to be released. Most likely in states Obama detests, like Texas.

Law enforcement, the ICE union head and Pinal County (Ariz.) Sheriff​ Paul Babeau have all warned of the dire consequences following the release of these prisoners. According to them, the criminal actions of these so-called nonviolent drug traffickers and criminal illegal aliens will be transferred to state and local enforcement agencies. And average Americans will be put in more danger.

According to Steve Cook, president of the National Association of Assistant U.S. Attorneys, these are dangerous people and “drugs wreak havoc on society and we are in an opioid and heroin crisis.”

Furthermore, Sheriff Babeau points out that the release of these prisoners will include 2,000 criminal illegal aliens. Some will be deported only to return, and others will fall under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, thereby staying in our country. The result, Americans could be threatened  by acts of murder, rape or kidnapping.

This is insane. Once again our president and leaders, who all have protection, are putting U.S. citizens at risk. No wonder Americans are mad as hell and want new leaders from outside the Beltway.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

