Letter to the Editor: Barack Obama’s Legacy

Pres. Obama’s legacy was creating “global chaos” for 8 years. According to Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a national security expert, “ the world is on fire and Obama has left a trail of bedlam in every corner of the world.” In Europe Russia invades Ukraine, in Asia China builds fake islands and puts military installations on them and in the Middle East and Africa we see the rise of ISIS and Boko Haram.

Most recently, Obama threw gasoline on the fire by promoting and allowing the anti-semitic UN to pass a resolution condemning Israeli settlements. By doing so, he kicked Bibi Netanyahu on the way out, criminalized Israel and rendered the US less powerful.

Thank God for new beginnings. After Jan. 20th, there will be a new sheriff in town. (Pres. Donald Trump) We will have a president who loves America, is pro-Israel and one who is not afraid to confront the corrupt, anti-American, anti-semitic UN.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria