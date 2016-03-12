Letter to the Editor: Barack Obama’s Shameful Actions

Pres. Obama continues to show his dislike for America, patriots and dignitaries by his actions.
Most recently, he skipped the funeral of Chief Justice Antonin Scalia and now he will skip Nancy Reagan's funeral to attend a music festival- pandering to tech companies and speaking on their so-called ability to solve the world's problems.
In the past, Obama has snubbed dignitaries, heads of state, members of law enforcement and the military and several others both living and deceased.
Actions speak louder than words.
Don Thorn
Carpinteria