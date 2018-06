Advice

How do we show our love for America on July 4? One way is to fly the American flag.

Then, too, Americans need to stand up for what is right and not let anyone take it away.

Don't be ashamed of our country or our flag. Government is the problem. Enough is enough.

We need to fight, protect and defend our traditions and our way of life.

Fly the flag and love our country on Saturday.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria