Letter to the Editor: Supervisor Wolf Urges Residents to Be ‘Water Wise’

By Janet Wolf | January 28, 2014 | 1:47 p.m.

News coverage of the Board of Supervisors’ declaration of a “water emergency” last week provided important information on the impact of the recently declared statewide drought.

At that meeting, I asked staff to take steps to help the public learn more about what the county and our residents can do to address this significant issue.

The CEO's office has posted a “water wise” tip sheet for reducing water usage, available online by clicking here. I encourage residents to join with me and be thoughtful about water use.

» Never leave a tap running, whether to brush your teeth or wash dishes.

» Keep showers as short as possible.

» Only do full loads of laundry.

» Make sure sprinklers are watering plants, not pavement.

As a lifelong resident of Southern California, I know the challenges we encounter by living in an arid region. I believe that if we all take some small steps, like those listed above, we can go a long way towards the goal of a 20 percent reduction in water use that the Board of Supervisors has called for. The residents of Santa Barbara County can reach this goal, if we work together to achieve it!

Janet Wolf
Santa Barbara County supervisor

