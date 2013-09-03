Letter to the Editor: Ben & Jerry’s Owner Thanks Community for the Memories

On behalf of our staff, I regret to inform you that Ben & Jerry’s has closed its doors.

We have loved our time with our scoop shoppe, and we are all hoping that you had as many enjoyable memories as we did on this incredible run! There are so many people we want to say thank you to and many incredible experiences that we will never forget.

Over the years, we have been privileged to contribute to our community by raising money for our charities, and we’ve been blessed with the support of our community in return. We brought strangers together, who became the best of friends over the years. We’d like to think we were responsible for those relationships because of the experience you had with us in our little ice cream store.

Although Ben & Jerry’s of Santa Barbara must shut its doors, I know its legacy will live on through the friendships and good times that it helped create.



I am extremely grateful to all of my staff, family and countless friends. You have truly made my experience unforgettable.



Robert Lee

Santa Barbara