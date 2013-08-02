Letter to the Editor: Benghazi Bombshell

President Barack Obama, Benghazi is not a phony scandal. Four Americans were killed, seven injured, and the annex and consulate were attacked by militant terrorists.

Unfortunately, you, Hillary Clinton and others have covered up Benghazi before, during and after the 9/11 attacks.

Most recently, a CNN report by Jake Tapper shed more light on the Benghazi scandal. Sources told CNN that as many as 35 Americans were in Benghazi on the night of the attack, seven were wounded and 21 Americans were working in the annex.

Furthermore, according to the CNN report, the CIA and the State Department were the two U.S. agencies operating in Benghazi, and there were rumors that the U.S. government was possibly involved in the transfer of surface-to-air missiles out of Libya, through Turkey and into the hands of Syrian rebels. If true, this is a scandal that dwarfs Watergate.

How is Benghazi being covered up today?

According to CNN, the CIA is under pressure to keep its operation secret. CIA operatives involved in Benghazi are being subjected to frequent polygraph tests, some forced to change their names and locations, and others forced to sign nondisclosure agreements not to talk to the press or Congress.

This is intimidation at its worst, considering some CIA agents wanted to reveal what really happened.

America, Benghazi was real, and it does make a difference what happened. It is time for a select committee to be set up, with Watergate-style probes by several experienced investigators. Voice your concerns.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria