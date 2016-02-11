Letter to the Editor: Time Is Right for Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All Program

“It’s time for our country to join every other major industrialized nation on earth and guarantee health care to all.” With these words, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont announced his proposal to expand Medicare and make it accessible to everyone.

This would be an earthquake in U.S. health care because it would change it from a product to be purchased to a basic human right, paid of course by taxes contributed by both companies and workers.



Sanders’ plan would confirm his definition of a Democratic Socialist politician reminiscent of Denmark or Sweden. It’s not communism or socialism as the far right has tried to label it.

In summary, the idea of Medicare for All seems logical because the health-care system works with the elderly who, in their later part of their lives, use significant medical resources. With a younger and more diverse population, it’d work much better.



To cover the cost Sanders would require employers to pay a 6.2 percent premium and 2.2 percent contributed by workers. Furthermore, taxes would be increased to individuals with yearly incomes from $250,000 to $500,000 to 37 percent and to 52 percent for those with incomes of $10 million or more. The estimated total cost is about $6 trillion for 10 years.



The figure seems very high, but an analysis by economist Gerald Friedman tells us that not only everyone would be covered but costs would also decrease.

A typical family with income of $50,000 a year currently pays $6,000 for health insurance. In Sanders’ plan, this family would pay $466 per year, saving $5,500.

Families with annual incomes of $28,000 or less would pay zero. Employers would also save $9,400 per year, reducing their health-care costs from the current $12,591 to $3,100.



According to a study by the Institute of Medicine, it is currently estimated that $750 billion per year is wasted on unnecessary services, administrative costs, and inflated prices by hospitals to cover individuals who do not buy insurance and cannot be refused by American emergency rooms.



In fact, Sanders’ plan would bring the United States to a single-payer system in which health care would become a government monopoly. It would therefore reduce overhead costs from the 20 percent typical of insurance companies these days to 6 percent.

This would be done through the reduction of forms, elimination of stratospheric salaries for CEOs of insurance companies, and reduction of staff to deal with the current bureaucracy.



Until now, few politicians have attacked Sanders’ plan, but of course Hillary Clinton has already said that the program would be unsustainable. She prefers to improve Obamacare, President Barack Obama’s reform approved in 2010.

Improvements have already occurred with this reform, which has covered more than 19 million individuals. Yet more than 30 million people in America continue to be without medical insurance.



The attacks of the Republican candidates so far have been aimed at Clinton, anticipating the former first lady as their eventual general election opponent.

That outcome is not certain. Sanders gave Clinton a run for her money in Iowa where she prevailed with a razor-thin margin (49.8 versus 49.6 percent). In New Hampshire, Sanders beat her by 22 points.



Sanders’ serious challenge in the primaries has already pushed Republican candidates to begin switching their fire from Hillary Clinton to the Vermont senator. We will see then how Sanders will defend his plans for a more just America.

Republicans, however, will have to be careful. Attacking Sanders’ Medicare for All plan could scare the elderly about their health coverage.

Sanders’ plan, though, may push Republicans to provide their own on health care. So far, that consists of eliminating Obamacare without offering alternatives.

Domenico Maceri

San Luis Obispo