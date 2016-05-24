Letter to the Editor: Beware Terrorist Threats Linked to Ramadan

Summer begins next week, and so does the month long Muslim holiday of Ramadan. ( June 5 )

The official spokesman for ISIS, according to Reuters, said Ramadan is " the month of conquest and jihad." ISIS commanders are also ordering followers to launch a major attack on Americans on US soil in " celebration" of the Muslim holiday. That means terrorist operatives and sleeper cells in America. And what about our airports and planes?

Why is Pres. Obama ignoring this radical Islamic threat? Why is he flooding our country with Middle East refugees ?

It is time to fight for our country, America.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria