Letter to the Editor: Bias Moderator Undermines Debate

On Sept. 26, we witnessed the first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. It was a set-up. Not only did Hillary receive the debate questions a week earlier, but Donald Trump faced off not just against Hillary, but against moderator Lester Holt. Holt avoided questions about such important issues as Hillary Clinton’s e-mails, Benghazi and the Clinton Foundation. Instead he hit Trump with personal attacks and gotcha questions. Furthermore, he interrupted, interjected and attempted to fact check Mr. Trump. None of this was done to Hillary. And why was Donald Trump’s microphone too low and the sound intermittent to the audience? Sabotage?

How was the debate so bias? From the start, “ general topics were framed in narrow left-wing terms, instead of discussing the economy and moving our country forward. Holt defined the topics as class warfare and racial divisiveness. Even national security was narrowed down to Obama’s favorite cyberspace, rather than the actual battlefield.” Why wasn’t Hillary’s e-mail scandal regarding national security, talked about?

Then there's Hillary, herself. Once again, we saw a woman who seemed insincere, scripted, dishonest and arrogant. Her plastic appearance seemed unreal and angry, as she hurled vicious, untruthful attacks toward Mr. Trump. This is not the temperament we want in a future president.

What are some of her lies? First, she called for government, guaranteed, equal pay for women in the workforce. And yet it has been revealed she has paid her female senate / campaign staffers less than male counterparts. ( Washington Times ) And more men were employed and paid more at the Clinton Foundation. ( Daily Caller)

Second, she lied about TPP. On a 2012 trip to Australia as sec. of state, Clinton called the TPP deal that was taking shape the “ gold standard of trade” agreement. She championed it around the world. Today she denies this.

Third, Clinton claims so called “experts” say her tax plan is better than Trumps. Problem is, she has only one expert, Moody’s chief economist, Mark Zany, a Clinton donor. She also used his outdated information. Trump’s revised and updated economic plan is praised by many leading economists.

Fourth, her remarks about Iran were not true. While defending Obama’s Iran deal, she said Iran was weeks away from having nuclear material to make a bomb, as she was becoming sec. of state. A blatant lie. Not a single intelligence report from any country has ever said that.

Fifth, Clinton made up fake information about Trump’s income taxes. She claimed Trump doesn’t pay income taxes. Another lie. Trump did not pay federal income taxes 2 times, in 1978-1979. His public tax returns show his businesses lost money-which means he made no income to pay taxes on. All other years he paid his fair share.

Finally, there were many other lies that Hillary tossed out. Some included “stop and frisk,” which she claimed is unconstitutional. Not true. Also, Trump was attacked about the birther issue. Not only did a Clinton staffer bring this issue up first during the Obama / Clinton race for president, according to the American Thinker, it was revealed that Obama was born in Kenya in a promotional booklet for Barack’s future book, “Dreams from My Father.” And she tried to blame the formation of ISIS on Pres. George Bush.

It is time to face reality, America. What was this debate really about? It was an attempt to discredit Trump and hijack / rig the election. It also was an attempt to keep a corrupt system in place.

The choice is yours, America. Do you want change or do you want the continuation of a dishonest, anti-American, corrupt political system to complete the transformation of our republic into a socialist / marxist nation?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria