Letter to the Editor: Bicycle Commuting Deserves Public Support

Frank Hotchkiss makes a good point in that bicyclists must follow all the laws that are created for vehicle safety. I think most bicyclists agree with him. I do.

I rode a bicycle to work as a letter carrier in downtown Santa Barbara for many years, reporting to work at 6 a.m. After retirement from the post office, I knew Hotchkiss as a fellow candidate. I lost, and he won. Liberals sometimes blame me for electing him, but I doubt if I got enough votes to do that.

Bicycling makes perfect sense for commuters. What are society's problems? Overweight people and over-consumption of fossil fuels. Bicycling keeps you in shape while it saves on fuel consumption and pollution. Knowing this, I organized several rides for peace.

Because it preserves air quality, fuel sustainability and public health, bicycle commuting deserves public support, even if it causes some inconvenience to motor vehicle commuters. I would add that inconvenience may lead to using a bicycle. I think you can see why. Santa Barbara's buses have bicycle racks so that if you do shop by bicycle, you can ride the bus home.

Rowland Lane Anderson

Davao City, Mindanao, Philippines