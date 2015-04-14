Letter to the Editor: Join Big Brothers Big Sisters in Making a Big Difference for Children

I have been a Big Sister for just over three years, with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County (a Santa Barbara Family Service Agency program), and I could not have imagined the beautiful impact it would have on my life.

I have watched my Little Sister of 11 years old go from very shy and quiet to showing such confidence and poise — she inspires me. I also have the joy of reliving some of my favorite childhood activities!

The ongoing support I have received has been extremely helpful, particularly as our relationship initially developed. Big Brothers Big Sisters does a remarkable job of matching “Bigs” with “Littles” through interests, backgrounds, etc., ensuring “matches” have favorite activities in common from the get-go.

With either one hour per week or two hours every other week, we all have the opportunity to make a lifelong impact on a child’s life — whether man or woman, single or couple, empty-nester or college student — all you have to know is what you like to do for fun! You will be matched with a child with your interests, which turns into changing a child’s life, for good.

Join me in supporting our local children for National Volunteering Week.

Monica Dittrich-Summers

Santa Barbara

“Big Sister” with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County