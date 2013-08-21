Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 2:32 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Bike-Lane Options for Old Town Goleta Are Way Off Track

By Scott Wenz | August 21, 2013 | 8:24 a.m.

Cars Are Basic Inc. has reviewed the proposed alternatives for Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta and find them lacking.

Cars Are Basic has been involved with this issue years prior to the City of Goleta inception, including the GOPAC. CAB finds the following to be ultimately persuasive and to the long-term benefit of Goleta and Goleta Valley.

» 1) A center divider would hurt local blue-collar businesses just as it hurt them on outer State Street some 35 years ago.

» 2) Narrowing Hollister would impact perception of customers accessing Old Town businesses. It killed the middle-class businesses on State Street (downtown Santa Barbara) that included many blue-collar businesses.

» 3) Old Town is the last cohesive blue-collar district in the entire South County. (Milpas is on its way out because of traffic issues.)

» 4) The plan to reduce lanes and put in a bike path is almost identical to what the City of Santa Barbara has put in place for bikes all over, including State Street. The 40-year history of Santa Barbara is a reduction of bike riders not an increase. The Bike Coalition, at the Santa Barbara Eastside traffic discussion in July, stated that in 40 years Santa Barbara went from one of the top two cities in the nation for bike ridership to not ranking in the top 50.

» 5) Any plans to put in roundabouts or bulbouts is dangerous for bike riders, and has been confirmed by Bicycle Coalition statements over the years.

» 6) The GOPAC agreements worked out over years is being thrown out the window with these ideas. GOPAC was hammered out by residents and businesses in the area.

» 7) Trucks and large vans using side streets accessing most of the blue-collar businesses from behind (the idea behind Ekwill, etc.) will be constricted by the narrow nature of these streets, defeating the idea of providing adequate and timely access to these businesses.

» 8) Issues of air pollution have already been addressed by the technology in cars and trucks for the past 20 years. The federal government has stated that there has been an 80 percent reduction in air pollution in Southern California while car use and ownership have increased. There is one reason: technology.

It is interesting to note that one of the primary supposed issues is the promotion of businesses in Old Town. Which businesses are they talking about? The cohesive blue-collar district that generates middle-class jobs and taxes for the city?

Cars Are Basic urges the Goleta City Council to permanently table any and all attempts to constrict, narrow or otherwise cripple this working area and street.

Scott Wenz, president
Cars Are Basic

