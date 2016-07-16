Letter to the Editor: Black Lives Matter

What is Black Lives Matter? Is it a legitimate movement or is it something far more dangerous?

Black Lives Matter was funded by George Soros and is not a political movement. It is a Marxist, anti-American, anti-white, revolu-tionary cult that is unleashing terror throughout America. It is a network of radical black nationalists and left wing groups whose goals include the overthrow of our government. The New Black Panther Party is part of this group. Unfortunately, some caring black citizens are being lured by this group.

What does BLM want and what are its tactics? This hateful group doesn't want equality. It demands that black Americans receive special treatment. If you disagree with them, you are labeled a racist, your business is boycotted or you might be investigated for hate crimes.

At the forefront of their agenda, is their relentless war against the police. Recently, 2 officers in New York and 5 in Dallas were assassinated by BLM supporters. On Friday, BLM is planning a day of rage in many US cities.

What has been Barack Obama's reaction to Black Lives Matter? Incredibly, he continues to defend the group as peaceful, denies it is a violent or racist group, and has invited them to the White House, including the day after he spoke in Dallas. Then too, Obama's DOJ has given BLM a pass, even though it was warned the New Black Panther Party was advocating the ambush assassinations of police officers.

Sadly, the rise of murdered police officers has largely gone unreported. ( politically inconvenient) It has been reported there is a secret alliance between BLM and the far left. Furthermore, the label Black Lives Matter is a cover for black nationalistic and black liberation groups.

Something must be done to stop this chaos. BLM is a domestic terrorist group and must be investigated. If the DOJ won't do it, a special prosecutor should be chosen. And Pres. Obama should stop giving praises to this violent group. It is time to face reality, America, before it is too late.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria