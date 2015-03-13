Letter to the Editor: Blood on Their Hands

Recently, two police officers were ambushed after months of race-batting from President Barack Obama, Attorney General Eric Holder, the Rev. Al Sharpton and a compliant liberal media. Added to the list: professional athletes and Hollywood. They all have blood on their hands.

This violence is the direct result of Holder's DOJ indictment against the City of Ferguson and its police department for racism. Their accusations were based on the faulty notion a city that vigorously enforces traffic tickets for revenue is inherently racist. It is true there were some very disgusting racist emails by some, but that doesn't mean the entire police force should be labeled as such.

And let's not forget officer Darren Wilson was cleared of any wrongdoing.

But that was not enough for Obama, Holder and Sharpton. They wanted to humiliate the town of Ferguson, divide America, promote an anti-cop agenda and set a precedent for federalizing the police — using racism. Already, the police chief, a court clerk, two officers and a judge who oversaw the court system have been fired or resigned. And the city counsel agreed to a separation agreement with the city manager.

In the future, what rules and regulations will this administration impose? Are we looking at ObamaLaw coming into effect, and do people realize that Ferguson is totally run by Democrats?

Sadly, this campaign against the police has come full circle, back to where it all began. And it all started with the Michael Brown shooting and a lie, "Hands Up, Don't Shoot." As a police union official blasts, "the anti-protesters aren't satisfied with reform, they want dead cops."

Saul Alinsky would be so proud.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria