Letter to the Editor: Blood on Their Hands

Advice

Gov. Jerry Brown, Attorney General Kamala Harris, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Democrats have blood on their hands. Their destructive, dangerous, lawless immigration policies are responsible for the deaths of Americans.

On July 1, Kathryn Steinle was shot and killed by illegal alien Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, a five-time deportee and seven-time convicted felon.

In 2008, a father and two sons were murdered by Edwin Ramos, an MS 13 gang member who was released onto the streets of San Francisco.

Last year, "presumed" cop-killer Luis Enrique Monroy-Bracamonte gunned down two sheriff's deputies.

Why is this happening? Simply put: sanctuary cities, far-left immigration laws/policies and the lack of local, state and county law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. San Francisco is just one of 30 California sanctuary cities.

In 2013, the "Trust Act" signed by Gov. Brown gave cities like San Francisco more leeway in deciding whether to comply with immigration authorities. San Francisco refuses to honor the formal federal requests called immigration detainees issued by ICE. Instead, they release illegals, thereby putting the public at risk.

Local governments are also pressured by left-wing open border groups such as the National Council of La Raza, the National Day Laborers Organizing Network and the George Soros-funded Center for American Progress, which drafted the "Trust Act."

When is enough, enough? California is controlled by politicians who care about illegal aliens, but not Americans. It is time to protect Americans and Californians.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria