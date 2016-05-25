Letter to the Editor: Bob Field an ‘Old-Fashioned Conservative’

I am writing this letter to support Bob Field - an "old fashioned conservative" - for Third District Supervisor. The Third District is a National Treasure and physically and spiritually the heart of Santa Barbara County.

Bob Field and I were part of the "Firestone Revolution" in 2004 which opposed the County Split by "building bridges" between North and South County and supported the preservation of the best of the Third District - from UCSB, Goleta and the Gaviota Coast through the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Wine Country beyond - and its diverse agricultural, industrial and intellectual resources.

Bob skillfully guided the General Plan for the Santa Ynez Valley to completion and has successfully defended it tirelessly and relentlessly to this day. He has earned the support of the voters of the Third District. He talks the talk AND WALKS the WALK every day!

As Supervisor, Bob would encourage the growth of an economy which builds on the natural strengths of the University and City College to create good paying jobs in high tech industries while preserving the best of Agriculture and Tourism. He is concerned about the over commercialization of agriculture and tourism, beyond what's needed to maintain the health and profitability of the County's two largest industries, which leads to low paying jobs.and pressure on County resources.

Bob is the best and most experienced resident I know who is in a position to do both preserve the best of Santa Barbara and create an environment for better jobs in clean industries. As a venture capitalist in the Bay Area - who witnessed the over commercialization of Napa Valley - he understands the serious threats to the Santa Ynez Valley and the County. The companies he helped finance created more than 100,000 jobs in clean industries with well paying jobs and opportunities.

So, with Santa Barbara County at a "Tipping Point", I urge the voters to support Bob Field "an old fashioned conservative" who will preserve the best of Santa Barbara County and create better opportunities/jobs for all our children and grandchildren.

Parker G. Montgomery, former Santa Barbara County Planning Commissioner (2005-2006)

Carbondale, Colo.