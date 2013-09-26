Letter to the Editor: Botanic Garden Available as Nonpartisan Community Resource

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is vitally interested in the democratic process in our community, and we hope to serve as a center for fostering dialogue about issues that affect our region. To this end, we sometimes allow political candidates to use the garden as a venue to communicate to their supporters and constituents.

While the garden does not endorse any specific candidate, we do support the electoral process and welcome the opportunity to be a nonpartisan resource to the community. To the extent we are able, we will continue to offer our site for community events.

Our mission is to foster the conservation of California’s native plants and serve as a role model for sustainable practice. We believe that, on a limited basis, serving as venue for dialogue about our community’s future and encouraging leaders to see and visit the garden furthers this mission.

Candidates interested in learning more about the availability of the garden for upcoming events should contact me at 805.682.4726.

Steve Windhager, executive director

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden