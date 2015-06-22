Letter to the Editor: ‘Breaking Up with Oil’ Argument Falls Short

Karen Telleen-Lawton’s recent column about breaking up with oil did not explain the long-term effects of the misguided policies for which she was advocating. Telleen-Lawton was pushing for restrictions on hydraulic fracturing and higher oil taxes, both of which could result in less domestically produced oil and a heavier reliance on imported oil.

California is a major oil producer. However, the 200 million barrels we produce annually only accounts for about a third of California’s total oil needs. The state’s remaining oil needs are met with imports. Banning energy production in California would mean a greater reliance on foreign oil from countries like Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Iraq and Venezuela.

Not only is this imported oil produced with weaker environmental protections, it would have to be transported to California by tanker ship.

Energy production is also a major component of Santa Barbara County’s economy. Ceasing oil production would result in the loss of thousands of quality jobs and put millions of dollars in local tax revenues at risk.

President Obama and Governor Brown — Democratic leaders who have received strong praise for their environmental records — both have enacted policies that rely on concrete scientific evidence and recognize the importance of energy independence.

Sound science should take precedence over lofty hyperbole when it comes to our nation’s energy security.

Greg Carroll

Santa Barbara