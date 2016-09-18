Letter to the Editor: Brent Crude Update

[Noozhawk’s note: It has never been Noozhawk’s policy to add attachments to letters to the editor submissions.]

The price of Brent Crude Oil is a standard used world-wide as an indication of the current health of oil-related industries.

The price of West Texas Intermediate is a standard used mainly in the United States.

My admittedly amateur interpretation of Technical Analysis has indicated that, on the price chart for Brent Crude Oil, the closing price on Sept. 14, 2016 ($45.88/barrel) has broken down through a triangle formation on high volume, indicating that its price will drop to at least $38/barrel.

Noozhawk no longer permits inclusion of pictures in these posts, so I can't illustrate Brent's price chart and describe the method I refer to.

This post is not intended as investment advice. I have no current or planned positions in any stock or commodity I mention, and receive no compensation in any form for my comments.

I am interested, and have been for a long time, in the economic health of oil/gas-related industries.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara