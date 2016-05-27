Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:51 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Brooks Firestone Supports Bruce Porter

By Brooks Firestone | May 27, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

This election, voters in Santa Barbara County’s Third Supervisorial District will have a have the opportunity to vote for a supervisor with deep and broad life experiences and skills that will that will result in solid leadership and practical and common-sense solutions to our county problems.

Bruce Porter has dedicated his life to the service of our community and nation with a formidable record of service and achievement. This background strongly recommends him to the office of county supervisor.

As an officer in the Army Corps of Engineers, he has built and repaired roads, laid out water and utility systems, built homes and community buildings, and has a solid knowledge of infrastructure planning. As an environmental background, he has personally fought wildfires, responded to oil spills, developed programs to protect endangered species, and provided drinking water during floods.

In his civilian retirement, he has been elected to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board, balanced a public budget, negotiated employment contracts, and worked with funding shortages. He has managed pubic shelters during fires, helped youth become Eagle Scouts, and raised funds for numerous nonprofits.

He successfully transitioned from military service to managing a small business in civilian life, and has a record of hiring high school and college interns to further their careers.

Please vote for Bruce Porter for Third District supervisor. He will provide strong leadership and balanced judgment for the future of our County.

Brooks Firestone, former Third District supervisor
Solvang

