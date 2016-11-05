Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter a Balanced, Considerate Public Representative

I’ve lived in the Santa Ynez Valley for a long time. For a large part of that time, I’ve known Bruce Porter as well.

Throughout his career, Bruce has always acted as a balanced, considerate public representative. Now in his campaign for Third District Santa Barbara County supervisor, Bruce’s actions and decisions have not changed even in the face of vicious attacks from other candidates and organizations.

This is a rare trait to find in somebody, especially in a politician.

This should be a valuable indicator of what Bruce is capable of doing for Santa Barbara County’s major issues. He was just endorsed by the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce for this, being noted as the candidate our county needs for finding and establishing balance in Santa Barbara.

On Nov. 8, please join me in supporting Bruce. We need it.

Jeff Williams

Santa Ynez