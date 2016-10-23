Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:22 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Donations Demonstrate He’s a Candidate of District Voters

By Dhruv Singh | October 23, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

I was intrigued about something I heard about donations to candidates for Santa Barbara County Third District supervisor, so I went to the county website to look at the data myself.

I found that more than 70 percent of contributions to the campaign for Bruce Porter came from donors inside the Third District. His opponent, Joan Hartmann, received less than 30 percent of her contributions from inside the Third District.

I want an elected representative who will represent me and my neighbors, not someone who will represent special interests from somewhere else. I have even more confidence now that Bruce Porter is the best choice for county supervisor. Please join me in voting for him on Nov. 8.

Dhruv Singh
Isla Vista

