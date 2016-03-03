Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter for 3rd District Supervisor

In the June election, we will have the chance to elect a truly caring and thoughtful person to be our next Santa Barbara County supervisor for the Third District — and that person is Bruce Porter.

I’ve had the opportunity to work with Bruce for several years on the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, an organization dedicated to finding healthy alternatives for our youngsters, and steer them away from drugs, alcohol, gangs and other destructive behaviors.

Bruce worked hard to achieve our mission, and was even elected our president for two years to lead us.

A country supervisor has to be dedicated to many important causes, and I submit the most important is building our next generation of citizens. Bruce Porter is the perfect person for the job.

Please join me in voting for him in June.

Robert Dullea

Vandenberg Village