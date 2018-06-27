Letter to the Editor: Grape Grower Supports Bruce Porter for County Supervisor

As a long-time grape grower near Lompoc, I was most interested to attend last week’s Economic Alliance of Northern Santa Barbara County forum in Santa Maria. More than a dozen speakers addressed the various challenges my fellow farmers have with water, regulations and our desire to protect the environment for future generations.

I had the good fortune to sit with Bruce Porter, candidate for Santa Barbara County supervisor from the Third District. Bruce, because of his background with leadership positions with the U.S. Corps of Engineers, seemed to be extremely knowledgeable about the issues and had a number of innovative and common-sense solutions to our challenges.

I will actively support Bruce Porter in the coming election because he has the skills and passion to advocate for farming and our families.

Steve Pepe

Lompoc