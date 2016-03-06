Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Has Been Instrumental in Making a Difference

I’m a college student who recently graduated from Santa Ynez High School. As an upperclassman, I came to know a remarkable man who seemed deeply involved in so many aspects of our local youth — Bruce Porter.

He was there to cheer me on the volleyball court. He was there to encourage me in the theater. He was there to promote me as a selected for American Legion Boys State.

He was there at the cemetery on Memorial Day, coordinating us National Honor Society students to help decorate the graves of veterans.

And as president of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District school board, he was the one who handed me my high school graduation diploma.

Bruce is deeply involved in so many aspects of mentoring and encouraging local youth in our area, and has been so instrumental in making a difference in so many lives. That’s why I will actively support Bruce Porter as he campaigns to be Santa Barbara County supervisor from the Third District.

Brett Robitaille Filippin

​Santa Ynez