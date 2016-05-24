Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Is a Problem Solver

I am writing to support Bruce Porter to be Santa Barbara County’s next Third District supervisor.

I have known Bruce for over 10 years and have always been impressed by his qualities of leadership and character. One of the ways this was best displayed was during a dispute between the city and local veterans over the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building. Bruce was able to get us all to tone down our rhetoric, then get us together to discuss the problem and agree to solutions that wound up benefiting us all.

Bruce is who we need to solve problems, not just gloss over them as politicians do. He cares for our communities and works hard to improve them.

I strongly encourage everyone, vote for BRUCE PORTER as our next county supervisor.

Rudie Henderson

Buellton