Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Knows How to Get Things Done

Yesterday I drove by Lake Cachuma. The fact that it’s basically empty (less than 8 percent capacity), is testimony that our Santa Barbara County government has failed in its responsibilities to ensure a reliable supply of water.

We can’t blame it all on a drought that we know happens routinely. However, an effective county government would have planned for it.

That’s why we need Bruce Porter as our next Third District county supervisor. He has an advanced degree from Stanford in Civil Engineering, Infrastructure Planning. For 25 years he served in the Army Corps of Engineers, the largest water resources agency in the world.

His record in local nonprofits and the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board shows he listens to people and knows how to get things done.

I strongly support Bruce Porter for Third District supervisor.

Eric Christianson

​Solvang