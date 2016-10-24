Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Not Deterred by Barrage of Heckling

By Tami Bollay | October 24, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

I attended last Thursday’s debate in Isla Vista, hosted by KCSB, between the candidates for the Santa Barbara County Third District supervisor seat, and after making my way through the hecklers at the door I sat beside two students from this great university.

For the first time in this ridiculous election season, I was truly hopeful as my two seat mates were polite and genuinely interested in hearing both candidates and making an informed decision. This proved to be challenging, as members of the Joan Hartmann team seemed intent on disrupting Bruce Porter’s remarks.

Equally discouraging was the intimidating and nasty tone of the disruptive students, and yet my seat mates remained undaunted in their effort to hear from the candidates.

My faith was restored when after a highly disruptive and rude departure by Ms. Hartman’s supporters during Mr. Porter’ closing statement, a clear majority of the audience remained to hear Porter complete his remarks. Most surprising was the vocal applause at the end of his remarks, and I sense he struck a chord.

Porter was approachable, well researched and informative about what he would do if elected. He spoke less in generalities than his opponent and showed a particular drive for improving the lives of citizens of Isla Vista, and it seemed to resonate with my seat mates.

As we made our way out of the event and through the crowd of activists, we agreed that despite the distractions, Porter made a compelling case and was a genuinely nice man. They were moved by concern for the environment and for a safer Isla Vista, and were embarrassed by their peers’ behavior.

For myself, I am interested in solutions, and Porter has my vote. I am pleased that my seat mates shared my enthusiasm.

Tami Bollay
Santa Ynez

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 