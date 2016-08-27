Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Places Others Before Himself

I support Bruce Porter for Santa Barbara County supervisor.

I’ve known Bruce for a number of years. He has an amazing passion for our community and its citizens, and has dedicated countless hours in volunteer time to work hard for the benefit of others.

As chairman of the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Bruce demonstrated qualities of leadership and common sense that we also need to have on our county Board of Supervisors. He showed compassion for victims, charity for those in need, strength of character in times of adversity, and asked tough questions at budget time.

Additionally, I deeply respect Bruce for his integrity and leadership in so many other positions, such as the school board, Rotary, Boy Scouts and Youth Coalition. I’ve also had the pleasure to attend a local veteran organization with Bruce and see his desire to support local veterans in the community first hand.

Bruce truly places others before himself, and has gained tremendous respect and trust from the community. I have no doubt that Mr. Porter will make an outstanding county supervisor.

Please join me in voting in November for Bruce Porter for county supervisor.

Brian Bull

Buellton