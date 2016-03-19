Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Brings Expertise, Open Mind, Hard Work Ethic to Supervisor Job

I am a current member of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Board of Education. I am acutely aware of the problem of lost revenue from the very unfortunate pipeline spill at Refugio Beach and the effect on our high school program.

I am saddened that the effect will not only be felt at our “basic-aid” Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District, but the loss of property tax revenue will ripple through many other service agencies and the economy in general.

I am aghast at the attitude of the Joan Hartmann campaign over the loss of property tax income to our basic-aid school districts and other community services. This is a big deal and the issues should be discussed and addressed.

Please look to the experts in Santa Barbara County, like the highly respected UCSB Economic Forecast Project. They very pointedly estimate property tax losses over the next three years: $4.6 million for Goleta schools, $4.5 million for the county Fire Department, $3 million for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District, and millions more for other county agencies.

While others may feel we can just count on property taxes increasing over the years to make up the shortfall, or a good outcome from a prolonged lawsuit, the real loss of current programs and teachers has an immediate impact for Santa Ynez High School, the only public high school in the entire Santa Ynez Valley.

I have served on the Board of Education with Bruce Porter for over seven years. He is such a conscientious person who wholeheartedly supports our young students and the community in so many ways. He would be a great supervisor for the Third District.

Bruce will bring expertise, an open mind and a hard work ethic to the job. He will work with others to secure a reasonable outcome to solve the issues surrounding the loss of revenue from the pipeline spill and so many other issues that will benefit the entire Santa Barbara County.

Christine Burtness

​Santa Ynez