Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Sees Big Picture on Water Issues

By Krisanne Caciola | September 24, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

Every day brings another article or study about how important water is becoming to the average American. I think all of us here in Santa Barbara County have felt the impact water, or the lack thereof, can have on our day to day lives.

Our county is seeing a tremendous problem with the drought right now. Anyone driving Highway 154 can see how low Lake Cachuma is. However, the county and some politicians here have focused almost exclusively on restriction of water use and on conservation.

These are great steps, but there is much more that can be done, especially when it comes to providing MORE water for all of us in the county. We need to be looking at the full picture, not just one or two things.

With his background in water development and a master’s degree in engineering Infrastructure Planning with an emphasis in water, Bruce Porter is extraordinarily well equipped to move the county forward toward more commonsense solutions to obtaining and utilizing water.

In addition to this one incredibly important issue, it is abundantly clear that Bruce Porter has a big-picture mentality with regard to many issues facing our area. This type of view and insight is vital to our local businesses, economy, environment and our communities as a whole.

I am very happy to fully support his run for Third District supervisor, and I hope my neighbors will join me in also voting for common sense and Bruce Porter."

Krisanne Caciola
Solvang

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 