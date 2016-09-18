Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Stands with Citizens of Santa Ynez Valley

I wish to publicly commend Bruce Porter for his eloquent and well-chosen words before the Ad-Hoc Committee of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the Chumash.

Like my neighbors, I steadfastly oppose expansion of the reservation and further gaming expansion where we live and raise our children. We are not insensitive to meeting legitimate housing needs and propose to act like neighbors.

We cannot, however, condone more 12-story monstrosities, traffic and alcohol establishments.

I believe our supervisors, and those who would be supervisors, need to stand visibly and forcefully with the citizens of the Santa Ynez Valley.

Thank you, Bruce, for being the leader we know you are and will be.

Tami Bollay

Santa Ynez