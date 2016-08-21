Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:03 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Supports Charity Fundraisers

By Steve Pepe | August 21, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

I first met Bruce Porter at a Buellton City Council meeting. Before the Buellton City Council was a resolution asking Santa Barbara County not to count winery charity fundraisers as special events.

Bruce was there representing the Red Cross and urged the Buellton City Council to approve the resolution. The Buellton librarian and other nonprofit organizations appeared and requested a yes vote. The Buellton City Council voted 5-0 to approve the resolution. A council member requested the resolution be continued to the next meeting’s consent calendar for “minor” word changes.

I first met Joan Hartmann at the continued Buellton City Council meeting regarding the resolution, where she appeared with the Valley Alliance Establishment — Gail Marshall, Bob Field, Mark Oliver, John Poitras and Donald Gallagher. All of these folks urged a no vote. They argued the resolution was “premature” and the county would address this issue.

The Buellton City Council rejected Joan Hartmann’s and the Valley Alliance Establishment’s position and voted 3-2 in favor of the resolution. The resolution was also approved by the Solvang City Council, 3-1, and the Lompoc City Council, 5-0.

It is true that at the continued Buellton meeting Joan Hartmann said she supports winery charity fundraisers and was looking forward to attending a Buellton Library fundraiser at our vineyard. If that is true, the question for Ms. Hartmann is why she showed up at the Buellton City Council meeting and urged a no vote on the resolution.

The question for voters is do you want someone like Bruce Porter who says what he means and means what he says? Or a lawyer like Joan Hartmann, who plays the lawyer game of saying she is in favor of winery charity fundraisers and then urged the Buellton City Council to vote no on the resolution.

Steve Pepe
Clos Pepe Vineyards, Lompoc

