Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Will be a Thoughtful, Successful Supervisor

I have known Bruce Porter for 15 years in several capacities: In his business, the American Legion, his position on the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board, and a number of other community activities.

I am proud to be his friend and have found Bruce to be an outstanding citizen — straightforward, honest, thoughtful and a great team member when it comes to getting things done.

He has the ability to manage activities in an efficient and cost-effective manner, and seems to always find a way to fashion a favorable outcome in all his endeavors.

He has so many experiences and qualifications that will make him a thoughtful and successful Santa Barbara County supervisor. Please join me in voting for Bruce Porter as our next Third District supervisor.

Bill Grove

Los Olivos