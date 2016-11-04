Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Would Be Supervisor We Need

Bruce Porter is the supervisor we need in Santa Barbara County’s Third District.
He has dedicated his life to public service by spending 25 years in the U.S. Army after graduating from West Point. Upon retirement, he has been involved in various Santa Ynez Valley community activities.
One area where he plans to make a difference is public safety by increasing the efficiency and strength of law enforcement agencies. That is why he has received endorsements from the Sheriff’s Association and the District Attorney’s Association.
Christine and Bill Krauch
Santa Ynez