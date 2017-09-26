Letter to the Editor: Buyer’s Remorse with Rep. Salud Carbajal

As a voter of the 24th Congressional District, we heard a lot of campaign promises from Rep. Salud Carbajal when he ran to represent us on Southern Coast.

Rep. Carbajal promised to be a bi-partisan voice and work with both sides of aisle to fix the gridlock in Washington.

After reviewing his record, it is clear to see that Carbajal played us for fool’s last election cycle. He has voted over 97 percent in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi since he has been in office.

His claim to fame is that he is on the No Labels Problem Solver Committee in Congress, but he is part of the very problem we sent him there to fix.

We need a representative who is not afraid of the word “compromise,” and I saw Justin Fareed portray that message throughout his campaign. He wanted to fix the system from within and do what’s best for the residents of the Southern Coast.

Justin focused on important issues such as water infrastructure, veterans and breaking the gridlock in Washington. Since Rep. Carbajal has been in office, he has voted against improving every one of those issues that matter to our district.

I hope that Justin Fareed decides to run for Congress again because voters of the 24th district are starting to have buyer’s remorse.

We need a fresh independent voice in Washington, not a career politician who is out of touch with his constituents.

Rebecca Gowing

Santa Maria