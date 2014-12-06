Letter to the Editor: California, Home to Nation’s Highest Poverty Rate

A recent Census Bureau report that features a new way of measuring the “poverty” rate shows that California boasts the nation’s highest level, according to Michael Reagan.

In 2012, California spent an incredible $19.1 billion on welfare, using federal, state and local resources. That is around a third of the state’s spending. Furthermore, the Census Bureau reveals that 23.4 percent of California’s population is classified as living in poverty, as defined by the federal government.

What is poverty? According to Dennis Prager, 99 percent of the so-called poverty-stricken have a TV, a refrigerator, stove and oven. Lower percentages have a microwave, air conditioner and computer, and 42 percent own homes. In the rest of the world this would be the middle class.

Sadly, this increased poverty rate is due to politicians doing too much, not the taxpayer doing too little. Due to this out-of-control welfare spending and combined benefits, California is attracting lower-income people from other states. And this does not include the recent influx of illegal immigrants.

As long as the Democratic politicians in Sacramento keep shoveling tax dollars into the gravy train, California will never solve its financial problems.

Does anyone care or will the state go bankrupt?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria