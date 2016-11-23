Letter to the Editor: California Is Upside Down

The 2016 election showed a definite turn to the right. Trump got 306 electoral college votes and Republicans now hold 33 governorships and 32 state legislatures. It was a repudiation of Obama’s left leaning policies.

What did California do? It took a harder left turn. To say that California is out of touch with the rest of America, is an understatement. Most people want jobs, security and law and order, not more government control.

What can Californians look forward to in the future? More taxes, free college tuition, healthcare for illegals, welfare for refugees who do not believe in our constitution, and acting out by indoctrinated, spineless college students. On the law and order front, Gov. Brown ok’d Prop. 57 that reclassifies violent crimes to “Non-violent crimes and it will now be harder for law abiding citizens to acquire guns, while criminals will continue to get them on the black market. Finally, sanctuary cities in California plan to continue harboring illegals, gangs and criminals.

Sadly, in California, up is down, left is right, fact is fiction, and right is wrong. We deserve better than this.

This Thanksgiving, I am thankful that the rest of America got it right and is looking out for the welfare of average Americans.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria