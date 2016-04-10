Letter to the Editor: California No Longer a Golden State

California used to be a place where everyone wanted to live. It was known for its sunny weather, pristine beaches and booming economy. Millions of people pursued “the California Dream.”

Not today. The California Dream has morphed into a nightmare. Californians are taxed to death, losing jobs, crime and gang activities are increasing, illegals are depleting our social support systems, and now we are being forced to accept Muslim refugees, including terrorists. This is insanity.

Who caused this downfall? The socialist Democratic Party, Gov. Brown, public sector unions, and anyone who voted for and supported them. Gov. Brown rammed down our throats an unwanted train and now he has signed into law the highest minimum wage hike in the U.S. ($15.00 per hour). Never mind that he said the hike made no economic sense, will lead to higher costs, and loss of jobs / businesses.

How are these bad political polices affecting California? Many businesses are leaving and over the past 10 years, around 5 million people have left the state.

As a life-long Californian, I am greatly saddened by what has happened to a once vibrant state.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria