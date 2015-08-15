Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:07 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Letter to the Editor: California a Sanctuary State with No Sanctuary for Law-Abiding Citizens

By Diana Thorn | August 15, 2015 | 11:40 a.m.

California is a sanctuary state, thanks to President Barack Obama, the Democratic Party and our local politicians. They all have blood on their hands.

Recently, we have witnessed three horrific crimes in California regarding illegal aliens.

On July 1, Kathryn Steinle was allegedly shot and killed by Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, a five-time deportee and seven-time convicted felon.

On July 24, Marilyn Pharis was allegedly brutally sexually assaulted and murdered in her home by Victor Martinez and Jose Villagomez. Martinez, an illegal alien had been arrested many times, but due to sanctuary city and federal policies was released.

Finally, a California toddler is fighting for her life after a brutal beating by another illegal with a criminal record.

Why are California politicians making it easier for illegals to commit these crimes? Case in point, whitewashing and banning the words illegal alien, supporting sanctuary policies and shielding illegals with drug crimes from deportation.

How many more Americans have to die before something is done to solve this dangerous problem? What will our local politicians do to protect us? Probably nothing.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

