Letter to the Editor: Call for Fracking Ban a Short-Sighted Political, Policy Choice

Political candidates who use fracking bans to make headlines need to do their homework.

The International Energy Agency, which is beholden to no political ideology, announced that greenhouse emissions in the United States declined 2 percent last last year.

Why? Because of a large switch from coal to natural gas.

And why did natural gas increase? Because of a fracking boom.

Thanks to fracking, the United States is the No. 1 producer of oil and gas in the world — not Russia or Saudi Arabia.

What Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider is advocating with her call for a nationwide ban on fracking is higher emissions and less energy independence. That doesn’t make good political or policy sense.

Jordan Mobley

Lompoc