Letter to the Editor: Camino Corto Open Space Is in Danger

The Camino Corto Open Space is in danger.

Santa Barbara County and the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District want to install more street lights and add more parking places on this environmentally sensitive habitat and vernal pools area.

No environmental impact report has been produced. Ducks, great egrets, great blue herons, shorebirds, California oak moths, Baja California tree frogs, ray-finned fishes, arthropods, chelicerates, arahnids, chordates, amphibians, birds, mammals, reptiles, mollusks, kelp, diatoms, fungi and lichen, plants and protozoans have been documented many times.

This freshwater vernal pools area is in danger from this misguided assumption that these street lights and parking will not harm this protected ESHA. But it will. Oil leaks, gas fumes, trash and lighting will affect and damage species of all types.

Tell the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District no. The district will be meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at 961 Embarcadero Del Mar in Isla Vista.

Robert McLangston

Isla Vista