Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:58 am | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Campaign Signs — Signs of What?

By Seth Steiner | May 25, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

So many campaign signs — and so many in visually-pleasing green, blue and white.

As we drive in town and around ​our corner of ​ the county, my wife and I pass campaign signs on lawns and along major roads.

This ​could be a “sign” of electoral participation in a functioning, vibrant democracy, but I cannot help but be a little concerned that so many, perhaps the majority, of the ​signs are for just one of the five candidates for 3rd District County Supervisor.

These are also the largest signs, the ones that are most visible to the most voters because they appear on ​expansive properties along ​U.S. Highway 101 and along other highly traveled routes.

Does this plethora of highly visible signs actually tell us something more than simply to “Vote for Mr. X”? 

Maybe each one also silently suggests that our political system is skewed toward big money. Wealthy interests have the ability to place many ​big signs on many ​big properties, which in turn attracts the most eyes… and, presumably, the most votes.

Since the Court’s unfortunate Citizens United decision in 2010, the floodgates have opened for unlimited, secret sums of money flowing into ​the political process. This distorts our democracy and harms ​us.

The wise principle of “one person, one vote,” which stood for 46 years, has been twisted for the benefit of the financially fortunate to become “one rich man, a million votes.”

It is not unlikely that Citizens United will be overturned in the near future. We can then return to a system ​that ​allows us to further perfect our national experiment and benefit the great majority of Americans, ​including the struggling Middle Class that has lost much ground in recent decades​.

In the meantime, perhaps we ought to view each of those many large and most favorably-positioned campaign signs with some measure of concern.

Most importantly, however, when we see our individual political interests, whatever party or candidate we like, let’s do the responsible thing. Let’s vote.

My wife and I will be voting for Joan Hartmann to be our County Supervisor. She may not have the biggest signs, but she’s the most qualified, and she’ll work full-time for us​ all​.

Seth Steiner
Los Alamos

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 