Letter to the Editor: Carpinteria Church Responds to Ex-Youth Pastor’s Arrest

Carpinteria Community Church is deeply saddened by the recent events concerning its former youth director, Louis Bristol.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.

Consistent with our faith, the church is committed to providing a safe and appropriate environment for our church community. In the interest of the privacy of anyone who may be involved, the church will not comment further on the matter.

As always, we pray for and seek the Lord’s healing and guidance in all matters and for all involved.

— Pastor Jarrett Johnson, Carpinteria Community Church