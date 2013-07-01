Letter to the Editor: CenCal Health’s Paul Teixeira Will Be Missed

It is with great sadness that the board and staff of CenCal Health learned of the surprising passing of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Paul Teixeira.
Supervisor Teixeira served on the CenCal Health Board of Directors with commitment and distinction. He was always ready to contribute as needed in furthering the mission of CenCal Health.
His experience and expertise in local government was also an invaluable asset to the organization.
Above all, he was an individual of humor, compassion, commitment and high character. He will be greatly missed.
Robert Freeman, CEO
CenCal Health